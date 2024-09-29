Hyderabad government employee conned of ₹21.67 lakh in investment fraud

A 48-year-old government employee from Hyderabad was conned of over ₹21.67 lakh in a business and investment fraud. According to the Hyderabad cybercrime police, the victim joined a WhatsApp group after he was promised insider knowledge and professional guidance on stock market investments. The scammers also got the victim to install on his phone certain apps, which granted them access to his trading accounts.

A few days before the fraud, the scammers began sending him daily suggestions to invest in stocks with potential returns of 5-15%. Initially, the victim successfully withdrew small amounts. However, when he tried making a larger withdrawal, his bank account was frozen, citing multiple member transactions. The scammers blocked the victim’s trading account and app access, but continued to get him to subscribe to FPO (Follow-on Public Offer) and make additional payments to complete subscription. The scammers also threatened him with account freeze and blacklisting for breach of contract.