Hyderabad girl wins big in shooting contest

November 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Zaina Banik, a 10th grade student of Navyabharathi Global School (Nizamabad), bagged a silver medal in shooting competitions representing the school in the All India Thal Sena Camp held in Delhi.

Ms. Banik stood-out with her performance among 1800 cadets from seventeen NCC directorates from across the country who took part in the event.

The young girl showcased her exceptional skills in shooting and also won the Best Cadet award at RDC 24, with dedication, leadership, and commitment.

“The outstanding performance reflects a commitment to excellence and sets her apart as a deserving contender for this prestigious recognition,” said Mr K. Santhosh Kumar, chairman of the Navyabharathi Global School.

