Hyderabad gets ₹10,000 crore in Telangana Budget

The capital region of Telangana — especially the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) — has finally received the attention it had not seen for a decade in terms of financial assistance from the State government.

In the budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25, the government has allocated over ₹9,500 crore for the Core Urban Region (CUR), encompassing the area within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), including the GHMC.

This amount will be distributed among the GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Hyderabad Metro Rail, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation and other institutions. An additional ₹500 crore has been given to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Of the total sum, the largest pie of ₹3,385 crore is allocated to the HMWS&SB, which is tasked with installing sewage treatment plants all along the Musi river as part of the Musi River Front Development Project, which itself got a funding of ₹1,500 crore.

The newly constituted Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), which has been designated as an independent authority with part funding from the government and part from the beneficiary agencies, got an allocation of ₹200 crore.

Extension of the Metro Rail to the Old City got ₹500 crore and up to Airport, ₹100 crore. Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited for the ORR got ₹200 crore. The MMTS was allocated ₹50 crore, and Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority received ₹13.38 crore.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Thursday, Minister for Finance Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that the population within the CUR constitutes 48.6% of the State’s total and that the region is crucial for the State’s economy and its GSDP growth.

The GHMC has received a windfall of sorts from the State government compared to its predicament over the previous 10 years. Officials seeking anonymity said the budgetary allocations through the decade for the GHMC were around ₹200 crore, other than the Finance Commission grants given under ‘Pattana Pragathi’.

Of the ₹3,065 crore, ₹2,654 crore has been allocated as assistance to the GHMC for ‘Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure’, a terminology denoting the works towards road construction, maintenance and laying of storm-water drains.

The allocation offers the much-needed revenue boost for the GHMC, which is stranded in the thick of financial troubles and is paying a hefty interest on loans taken for previous infrastructure projects.

A total ₹411 crore is shown in the Budget books as central Finance Commission grant to the GHMC under the category of cities with over a million population.

Officials from GHMC said the corporation would be devolved an additional ₹700 crore from the State Finance Commission grants. Together with the administrative expenditure, devolution from taxes and other allocations, this puts the total budgetary funding to the GHMC at over ₹3,800 crore.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi expressed happiness at the allocations for the city, and said it will aid Hyderabad’s development as a global city.

