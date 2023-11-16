Hyderabad gears up for Chhath Puja celebrations

November 16, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Deepavali festivities may have concluded but the joy continues for the Bihari community residing in Hyderabad as they are set to celebrate Chhath Puja over the weekend.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department of the State government has designated 70 locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits where worshippers can perform puja.

Chhath, a four-day Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, is observed six days after Diwali, specifically on the sixth day of the Kartik month, according to the Hindu almanac. The festival is celebrated mostly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and certain parts of Uttar Pradesh. The puja this year is scheduled from November 17 to 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to representations submitted by two associations, the Jan Seva Sangh and the Bihar Association, both based in Hyderabad, the MA&UD has taken measures to facilitate amenities and necessary arrangements for devotees participating in the puja.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, acting on these representations, wrote a letter to GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, urging the provision of essential infrastructure such as water supply, lighting, tents, stages, public address system, and the cleaning of ghats.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kumar said: The Jan Seva Sangh provided a list of 24 Chhath puja ghats, and the Bihar Association submitted a list of 21 locations. Additionally, the department has identified approximately 20 more locations within the GHMC limits, especially near lakes, where space will be made available for devotees to perform puja.

He further informed that all organisers have been instructed to refrain from inviting politicians as chief guests or displaying photos on banners, in compliance with the model code of conduct in force in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.