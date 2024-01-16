ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad firm plans to introduce Japanese flying taxis in India

January 16, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based Marut Drones inks pact with Japan’s SkyDrive, which makes electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft; these air taxis aim to revolutionise short-distance travel in the country

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based Marut Drones and Japan’s SkyDrive on Tuesday decided to collaborate for developing a ‘futuristic air transportation’ and explore opportunities in the emerging field of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

eVTOL aircraft, commonly referred to as air taxis or flying taxis, represent a revolutionary shift in air transportation. These battery-powered vehicles combine the hovering capabilities of a helicopter with the efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft. The technology promises to revolutionise short-distance travel with minimal environmental impact.

Marut Drones, which has already developed an in-house Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) for drones, is exploring the potential of SkyDrive’s flying taxis in the country by identifying and establishing connections with potential customers and networks, according to an official press release.

The firm will liaise with governmental bodies, secure airfields, obtain permissions and certifications for demonstration flights; take care of commercial operations; and promote localisation through pilot and mechanic training. Notably, it has already tied up with flight training organisations to facilitate a smooth entry into eVTOL licensing.

SkyDrive’s eVTOLs, or flying cars, offer a unique mode of transportation with zero emissions and a quiet, efficient operation. The direct flights provided by these vehicles eliminate the need for traffic signals.

The agreement was signed by Marut Drones founder-CEO Prem Kumar and SkyDrive’s CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa in the presence of senior officials.

Establishment of eVTOL operator functions and research on the initial use case of short-distance flying are also key focus areas. Potential clients include international tourists, too, as the proposed operations encompass world heritage sites; pilgrimage destinations; easily accessible areas from international airports or city centres; and popular wedding venues.

The firm has been offering helicopter tours to key destinations across the country, the release added.

