Hyderabad firm joins hands with U.K. company to fight Anti-Microbial Resistance

UK-based biotech company Microbira Ltd. and Hyderabad-based SCIINV Biosciences, incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST in the University of Hyderabad (UoH), have announced the launch of a joint venture (JV) with an initial investment of £1 million towards addressing Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

The JV’s objective is to rapidly identify drug-resistant microorganisms and develop a fast, accurate and affordable platform for the purpose to reduce the misuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics, a key contributor to AMR in the country, according to a press release on Friday.

Microbira’s innovative MAAP-IR software, certified as a medical device, is currently used by institutions, including the University of Edinburgh and Queen’s University in Canada. With further multicentre clinical trials under way, the software’s role in rapid microbial identification is set to expand globally.

“The joint venture is a fantastic step forward in the fight against AMR. The partnership took shape following discussions during the U.K.’s Global Business Innovation Programme (GBIP) ... in June 2024. We’re excited to see the impact this will have in both countries and beyond,” said British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen.

Founder-director of ASPIRE and chairman (Scientific Affairs), SCIINV Biosciences, Pallu Reddanna said: “It is a proud moment as this is exactly the kind of high-impact collaboration we strive to nurture, where innovation and industry come together to tackle some of the world’s most pressing health challenges.”