Hyderabad firm builds simulated crew module for Gaganyaan

February 24, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The country’s human space flight programme ‘Gaganyaan’ has achieved a major milestone when the very first indigenous Simulated Crew Module (SCM), built by Hyderabad-based Manjira Machine Builders (MMB), was handed over to director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, S. Unnikrishnan Nair by its manging director Ch. V.N. Sai Prakash at Patancheru on Friday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath, in a video message from Mumbai, congratulated the engineers of VSSC, other allied organisations and the private firm that has built the 2.7 metres high, 3.1 metres wide and weighing 3.5 tonnes crew module based on aluminium alloy and steel in six months following precise specifications and design.

“A test vehicle launch is waiting at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota for this module for simulating the escape vehicle exercise for the unmanned flight. It has been an arduous task in getting the configurations and integration of hardware and software systems right from the design to fabrication and manufacturing,” he pointed out.

A near similar product was made in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a few years ago, but the private sector has been building capacities and taking part in the manufacturing process of the country’s strategic requirements of aero-space and defence in recent years, he reminded, and urged the space scientists to quicken their trial runs by correcting the residual issues for the planned unmanned space flight.

Mr. Nair said that scientists and MMB engineers led by Adarsh had worked round the clock in assembling and integrating the simulated crew module from the design stage with the remaining acoustic, vibration testing and other things, to be done at the launch centre.

Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) director R. Hutton said it has been a challenging task to get the module into the right shape but the team is geared up for the next stage of trial runs.

Senior scientist P. Sunil said that the capsule will be equipped with three giant parachutes to prevent sudden drop into the ocean during the descent from space or during abort mission.

Mr. Saiprakash said that his firm has been making precision steel and aluminium alloy forging for clients like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tata Steel, and JSW, among others, before foraying into defence and aero space in 2009 and from 2015 onwards, it has been a key supplier to VSSC.