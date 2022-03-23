Hyderabad fire: Shashidhar Reddy hints on sabotage angle

‘There was pressure on property owner to sell it’

Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has asked the officials concerned to look into the ‘sabotage angle’ in the Bhoiguda fire accident, as some people have been putting a lot of pressure on the property owner to sell it.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that though they were talking about different possibilities for the cause of fire, a possible sabotage angle should also be probed into.

‘Minister’s family involved’

He said since 2014, there have been acts of intimidation besides an attempt to murder, IPC 307 case, in the Gandhi Nagar police station limits. In all of them, Minister Srinivas Yadav’s brother, his family and henchmen were involved, he claimed, adding that they have been trying to terrorise people.

“I had recently met Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand regarding two acts of vandalism by the henchmen of Mr. Srinivas Yadav,” he said. “Their involvement may not be far-fetched in this suspected coercion to sell the property,” he added.

“Modern technology is available to make a thorough investigation in the background of some suspicions that I have expressed. I will meet the CP of Hyderabad tomorrow to demand this,” he said. He also plans to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on her return to Hyderabad.