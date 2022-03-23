Hyderabad fire: CPI (M) demands probe into illegal trades, survey on migrant labour

CPI(M) City Committee has demanded that the government initiate stringent measures against warehouses and contract agencies which have been functioning illegally in the city, endangering workers’ lives.

Raising questions as to how the godown in Bhoiguda, where the fire accident consumed the lives of 11 workers on Wednesday, was allowed to function for years without permission, a statement from the party sought to know the number of such units functioning within the city, condoned by GHMC officials.

There should be a full-fledged enquiry to know the facts about such establishments, and it should be ensured that no such mishaps take place in future, the statement said.

Several agencies and establishments are exploiting the labour of migrant workers by keeping them under deplorable living conditions, but the Labour Department is merely watching the show rather than taking action, M. Srinivas, the City Secretary said, demanding that the government immediately take up a survey on the working and living conditions of migrant workers in the city and take measures for their protection.