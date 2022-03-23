Hyderabad fire: BJP leaders condole deaths, seek compensation for victims’ kin

Laxman visits accident spot

Telangana BJP leaders expressed their shock and sorrow over the fire mishap in Secunderabad in which 11 persons were killed on Wednesday.

Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement, while condoling the deaths, urged the government to look into fire safety lapses which led to the incident and take steps to ensure that these do not recur. The government should provide all the necessary assistance to the bereaved family members, he said.

Senior leader and national OBC president K. Laxman visited the Bhoiguda fire accident site along with other party leaders and inquired from the police, municipal and fire service personnel on what could have led to such a devastating fire.

Expressing his anguish, he demanded the government to provide ₹25 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.