Hyderabad | Fall in night temperatures

December 12, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.5°C was recorded at Sirpur (U) (Kumuram Bheem) and within the capital region, lowest minimum temperature of 13.7°C was recorded at Rajendranagar (Rangareddy)

The Hindu Bureau

While dry weather is expected for next three days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30-33°C. | Photo Credit: PTI

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast that there will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next two to three days over the north and central districts of Telangana on Monday.

While dry weather is expected for next three days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30-33°C.

Places in the districts of Kumuram Bheem, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 13°C or less.

Within the GHMC area, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 29-31 °C with dry weather prevailing and partly hazy sky.

