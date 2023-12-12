HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad | Fall in night temperatures

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.5°C was recorded at Sirpur (U) (Kumuram Bheem) and within the capital region, lowest minimum temperature of 13.7°C was recorded at Rajendranagar (Rangareddy)

December 12, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
While dry weather is expected for next three days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30-33°C.

While dry weather is expected for next three days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30-33°C. | Photo Credit: PTI

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast that there will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next two to three days over the north and central districts of Telangana on Monday.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.5°C was recorded at Sirpur (U) (Kumuram Bheem) and within the capital region, lowest minimum temperature of 13.7°C was recorded at Rajendranagar (Rangareddy)

While dry weather is expected for next three days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30-33°C.

Places in the districts of Kumuram Bheem, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 13°C or less.

Within the GHMC area, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 29-31 °C with dry weather prevailing and partly hazy sky.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.