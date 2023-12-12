Hyderabad | Fall in night temperatures

December 12, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast that there will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next two to three days over the north and central districts of Telangana on Monday.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.5°C was recorded at Sirpur (U) (Kumuram Bheem) and within the capital region, lowest minimum temperature of 13.7°C was recorded at Rajendranagar (Rangareddy)

While dry weather is expected for next three days, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30-33°C.

Places in the districts of Kumuram Bheem, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 13°C or less.

Within the GHMC area, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 16-18°C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 29-31 °C with dry weather prevailing and partly hazy sky.