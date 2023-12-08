Hyderabad faces surge in viral infections amid drop in day temperatures

December 08, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

In the wake of shifting weather patterns and a dip in temperature in Hyderabad, there has been a surge in viral infections. Doctors are advising the public to refrain from unnecessary antibiotic use and emphasise the importance of wearing masks.

The onset of these infections typically manifests as mild throat pain, progressing to severe cold accompanied by fever and chills within a day. Although the fever may subside, the cold persists, and individuals may experience severe joint pains, rendering their fingers almost immobile. This condition, known as reactive arthritis, tends to improve with movement, said Dr. Saketa Reddy, a general physician based in Hyderabad.

Dr. Reddy cautioned that some individuals testing positive for reactive arthritis are being prescribed steroids, posing potential long-term challenges. Additionally, certain patients are presenting symptoms such as watery eyes and diarrhoea. Dr. Reddy attributes these issues to the abrupt weather changes, suggesting that the virus is being reactivated.

Fever Hospital has reported a daily influx of 300-400 cases over the past week, marking a decrease from previous times. Dr. Shanker, the hospital superintendent, noted that the number of cases during this period last year was considerably higher.

Looking ahead, over the coming weeks, there are concerns about an impending rise in viral infections in the city. Dr. Madap Karuna, a paediatrician, highlighted that adenovirus infections, a common cause of respiratory and digestive tract issues, were prevalent around this time last year. However, Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, the chief paediatrician from Magna Centre, provided a contrasting perspective, stating that fewer children have fallen ill this year. While potential cases of cough and cold may arise in the future, she noted that the overall incidence has remained low since the beginning of November.

