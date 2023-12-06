Hyderabad experiences second cold day

December 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad and environs continued to experience cold weather, with day temperature being 26.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, on Wednesday. The night temperature continues to be around 20 degrees Celsius., which is five degrees above normal during the season, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast for Thursday is about 27 degrees Celsius during day and 21 degrees Celsius for night. Light or thundershowers are likely over isolated pockets across Telangana.

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu district in Telangana. The most rainfall occurred at Aswaraopeta (34 cm), Palawancha (25 cm), Chandrugonda (23 cm), Kothagudem (22 cm), Julurpad (20 cm), Mulakalapalle (20 cm), Aswapuram (19 cm), Burgampadu (18 cm), Bhadrachalam (18 cm) Sathupalle (16), Tekulapalle (15), Madhira (14 cm), Enkuru (14 cm), Bonakal (13 cm), Manuguru (12 cm), Wyra (12 cm), Pinapaka (10 cm) and Thollada (10 cm). Within GHMC it has been 0.67 cm at Hayathnagar, Rangareddy district.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast dry weather for the next three days in the the Twin Cities and rain over isolated pockets in the districts. The minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 18-21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 28-31 degrees Celsius.

