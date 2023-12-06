HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad experiences second cold day

December 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Light or thundershowers are likely over isolated pockets across Telangana.

Light or thundershowers are likely over isolated pockets across Telangana. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hyderabad and environs continued to experience cold weather, with day temperature being 26.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, on Wednesday. The night temperature continues to be around 20 degrees Celsius., which is five degrees above normal during the season, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast for Thursday is about 27 degrees Celsius during day and 21 degrees Celsius for night. Light or thundershowers are likely over isolated pockets across Telangana.

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu district in Telangana. The most rainfall occurred at Aswaraopeta (34 cm), Palawancha (25 cm), Chandrugonda (23 cm), Kothagudem (22 cm), Julurpad (20 cm), Mulakalapalle (20 cm), Aswapuram (19 cm), Burgampadu (18 cm), Bhadrachalam (18 cm) Sathupalle (16), Tekulapalle (15), Madhira (14 cm), Enkuru (14 cm), Bonakal (13 cm), Manuguru (12 cm), Wyra (12 cm), Pinapaka (10 cm) and Thollada (10 cm). Within GHMC it has been 0.67 cm at Hayathnagar, Rangareddy district.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecast dry weather for the next three days in the the Twin Cities and rain over isolated pockets in the districts. The minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of 18-21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 28-31 degrees Celsius.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.