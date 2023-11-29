Hyderabad educational institutions defy collector’s orders on closure

November 29, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Despite the directive issued by the Collector of Hyderabad, numerous educational institutions in the city remained operational on November 29.

On November 28, Anudeep Durishetty, Hyderabad collector took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce, “In light of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in the Hyderabad district will remain closed on November 29 and 30. Regular activities will resume on December 1.”

*In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023.*



*Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.*@TelanganaCS@CEO_Telangana — Collector Hyderabad (@Collector_HYD) November 28, 2023

While several educational institutions promptly declared a holiday for Wednesday and Thursday, others chose to disregard the directive, continuing their operations as usual. A student from Aurora’s Design Academy in Banjara Hills expressed frustration, stating, “We saw the tweet on Tuesday evening and were expecting our college to send a message in the group declaring a holiday, but that did not come until this morning. Considering attendance requirements, I have to attend college.” The student noted that his friend attending CSIIT School of Planning and Architecture in Secunderabad was granted a holiday.

News Analysis | High voltage Telangana poll campaign with twists and turns, Karnataka rule dominates issues

Similarly, a student from BV Raju Institute of Technology in Bachupally revealed that they did not receive any information about a holiday. “Considering the tweet, a few of us classmates did not go to the college, but later in the morning, our friends who attended informed us that the college is functioning as usual.”

While some schools announced a holiday at the last minute through morning messages, a few opted for online classes. A student from Akash Institute in SR Nagar shared, “We got a message that the institute will be closed, but classes will function online as per the schedule.”

Concerned students have been responding to the collector’s tweet and separately voicing their concerns on social media about their educational institutions not declaring a holiday.