ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad doctors perform complex procedure to remobilise damaged upper arm

April 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Amor Hospital said they recently performed a complex surgery to reconstruct a damaged right upper arm and remobilise the elbow and the shoulder, which the patient was unable to do following a road accident.

The 28-year-old male patient from Mancherial was referred to the reconstructive surgery section of the hospital after he lost sensation in the right upper arm and the ability to move shoulder and elbow following the accident.

Dr. Abhinandan Badam, consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon, said, “Brachial plexus is the intricate network of nerves in the neck, which arise from the spinal cord. These nerves enable movement on shoulder, elbow and rest of the arm. This network got damaged during the accident ... An early diagnosis and treatment are critical to ensure positive outcome in such cases.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US