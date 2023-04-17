Hyderabad doctors perform complex procedure to remobilise damaged upper arm

April 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors at Amor Hospital said they recently performed a complex surgery to reconstruct a damaged right upper arm and remobilise the elbow and the shoulder, which the patient was unable to do following a road accident.

The 28-year-old male patient from Mancherial was referred to the reconstructive surgery section of the hospital after he lost sensation in the right upper arm and the ability to move shoulder and elbow following the accident.

Dr. Abhinandan Badam, consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon, said, “Brachial plexus is the intricate network of nerves in the neck, which arise from the spinal cord. These nerves enable movement on shoulder, elbow and rest of the arm. This network got damaged during the accident ... An early diagnosis and treatment are critical to ensure positive outcome in such cases.”