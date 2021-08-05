Hyderabad doctor granted patent for medical device

Yalaka Rami Reddy

Dr Yalaka Rami Reddy, Interventional Gastroenterologist at the Gleneagles Global Hospitals, was granted ‘patent by the Government of India’ for developing a unique surgical device titled Composite Polypectomy Snare which would make colonoscopy intervention process easier than its existing form, as per a press release.

Dr Rami Reddy said, “There are certain complexities in the existing devices used to snare polyps from inside the colon region in a human body, and the challenges I personally faced or many young or novice endoscopists face compelled me to innovate this device which is not just easy to handle, it also reduces the time taken to perform colonoscopy on complicated polyps”.

