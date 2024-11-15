ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Division of SCR sees first automobile rake

Published - November 15, 2024 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time in SCR’s Hyderabad Division, automobiles were loaded onto a New Modified Goods (NMG) rake at Balanagar goods shed. Two hundred electric autorickshaws were despatched in 25 wagons to Bijwasan Station in Delhi, distance of 1,700 km. This generated a revenue of ₹17.5 lakh. The vehicles had been manufactured by KETO Motors, which has its plant at Rajpur in Jadcherla. Another 6-7 rakes of automobiles are likely to be loaded from Balanagar by the same consignor. NMG rakes are modified passenger coaches used for transporting vehicles such as cars, autorickshaws, motorcycles, scooters, and light commercial vehicles. DRM Lokesh Vishnoi and other senior officials were present, according to a press release on Friday.

