Hyderabad District Election Officer asked to probe allegations against KTR over poll code violation

Published - May 20, 2024 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, has directed the GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer, Hyderabad, to probe allegations that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao told mediapersons that he cast his vote for the party that had achieved Telangana State and urged voters to vote for the same party.

According to the office of the CEO, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president and chairman of the Election Commission Coordination Committee G. Niranjan stated that Mr.Rama Rao had publicly disclosed his vote after casting it during the recently held Lok Sabha elections at the Nandi Hills polling station in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency within the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Niranjan said it had breached the model code of conduct and compromised the secrecy of the ballot.

