Hyderabad disaster response agency to spread tentacles against all encroachments

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials who arrived at the Erla Cheruvu of Madinaguda on Saturday were in for a shock.

The builder of the unauthorised structures which the HYDRAA officials had the brief to demolish, pulled out papers not only of building permissions, but also of the occupancy certificate issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

In fact, the occupancy certificate was reportedly issued in March, 2024, while the structures are yet to be completed in many respects even now. Building permissions were issued without the mandatory No Objection Certificate by the Irrigation Department.

The notices issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Chandanagar in May this year, and the partial demolition carried out later, did not deter the builder - who went ahead with the construction anyway.

HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath shared the details during a media conference on Monday, and said there have been several instances where unauthorised structures were issued building permissions within the buffer zone or full tank level of lakes.

Vigilance inquiry will be conducted against the officials who issued the certificates and action will be taken, Mr. Ranganath said.

Since its inception about a month ago, HYDRAA has carried out several drives of demolition within the FTL and buffer areas of lakes within the Outer Ring Road.

Mr. Ranganath said during the past four to five years, the encroachments have multiplied in lakes some of which have lost all their extent. A recent study of 56 city lakes by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has revealed that between 1979 and 2023, the extent of lakes in Hyderabad has reduced by 61%.

Mr. Ranganath said disaster response is closely linked to protection of lakes as encroached lakes and stormwater drains resulted in flooding of urban areas.

HYDRAA has been given the task of protection of government lands and lakes by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is very keen on clearance of lake encroachments, he said.

Accordingly, during the first phase of the operation, the agency will focus on stalling further encroachments, by pulling down the unauthorised buildings under construction. As part of Phase-II, the spaces already encroached will be reclaimed even if it means pulling down the occupied buildings, Mr. Ranganath said.

The third phase will entail revival of the lakes by desilting, and restoring the drains to re-establish the chain link system. Partnerships will be forged with other government departments and agencies, NGOs, and activists.

Mr.Ranganath informed that an exclusive police station will be set up to receive complaints pertaining to HYDRAA. Public response has been overwhelming, with 40-50 complaints being received every day, he said.

Consultations are on with other departments to develop an app with public access where the FTLs and buffer zones of all lakes will be marked, so that property buyers may check if the property falls into the prohibited zone.

“One may stand at a location and check whether they are within the lake’s periphery,” Mr. Ranganath said.