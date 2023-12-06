Hyderabad decked up for swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy as CM

December 06, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hundreds of Congress party workers, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employees, and police officials worked late into the night for the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Under the floodlights of LB Stadium, the civic workers arranged chairs, created pathways through them and spruced up the place for the big event.

Throughout the city, party workers and associates strung up buntings, billboards and advertisements with the beaming face of Mr. Revanth Reddy.

State DGP Ravi Gupta visited LB Stadium to ensure fool-proof arrangements at the venue for the mega event on Thursday. A large number of VVIP invitees are expected to attend the ceremony, including United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and other AICC functionaries from Delhi, apart from chief ministers and party functionaries of several other states.

Tight security

Speaking about the tight security, Mr. Ravi Gupta said that 1,500 police personnel, including the Telangana State Service Police (TSSP), Law and Order, Armed Reserve (AR) Forces, Traffic and other departments, have been deployed for the bandobust.

Meanwhile, in an open letter, Mr. Revanth Reddy wrote that the “time has come for Indiramma Rajyam, which will fulfil the aspirations of all of us in Telangana, which was formed by the struggle of students, the sacrifice of martyrs and the steel determination of Sonia Gandhi.” He added that “he aims to form a government for the welfare of the weaker sections, Dalits, tribals, people from minority communities, farmers, women and the youth. “This is an invitation to all of you to come to this mahotsavam,” his letter concluded.

