Hyderabad Cyber Crime unit helps recover ₹48.44 lakh in fraud cases

The Hyderabad City Cyber Crime police has successfully helped victims of various online frauds get back ₹48,44,525 they had lost. The recoveries were made through swift action, including freezing fraudulent transactions and guiding victims in seeking legal recourse.

In one case, a businessman from Hyderabad fell victim to a phishing scam after receiving a call from a person claiming to be from SBI Credit Card services. The fraudster deceived the victim into sharing his credit card details, resulting in a loss of ₹1,71,800. Acting quickly, the Cyber Crime Unit contacted the payment gateway, preventing the money from being settled and ensuring a full refund.

Another incident involved a private employee who was targeted through a malicious APK file sent via WhatsApp under the guise of PM Kisan Scheme. The malware compromised the victim’s phone, enabling fraudsters to make unauthorised transactions totalling ₹97,998. The police not only removed the malware but also coordinated with the merchant to secure a full refund.

In a third case, a self-employed victim was tricked by scammers impersonating HDFC Bank employees. They lured the victim with a fake credit card limit increase offer, leading to a loss of ₹90,200. The fraudulent transaction was frozen, and the amount was refunded before reaching the beneficiary.

In another major case, a 51-year-old man lost ₹16 lakh to fraudsters pretending to be from FedEx and police officials. They coerced the victim into transferring money under the pretext of a fake investigation. The police managed to recover ₹12 lakh through diligent coordination with bank officials and court intervention.

The Cyber Crime Unit also tackled cases involving fake investment schemes promoted on social media. In one instance, a government employee lost ₹37.7 lakh to scammers promising high returns through stock trading. The police recovered ₹11,05,900 after freezing the fraudulent accounts. In another case, a businessman lost ₹21,78,627 in a financial fraud scheme. The entire amount was recovered through prompt action.

Meanwhile, the police urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid sharing sensitive information like OTPs or CVVs, and refrain from clicking on suspicious links or installing unknown APK files. Victims of cyber fraud are encouraged to report incidents immediately to the helpline number 1930 or through the national cybercrime portal, cybercrime.gov.in.