ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Criminal cases if manholes are tampered with 

Published - June 12, 2024 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Residents can report to the Board about opened and tampered manholes on its customer care number 155313

The Hindu Bureau

Manholes on the arterial roads in Hyderabad were painted red. More than 25,000 manholes were equipped with safety grills by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) as part of safety measures. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said that it will take severe action, including booking criminal cases, if residents are found tampering with manhole covers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a safety feature, the manholes are now fitted with safety grills and painted red to alert road users. HMWS&SB Managing Director C. Sudarshan Reddy said the strict measures are in view of the monsoon and to prevent any untoward incidents.

Telangana CM Revanth reviews monsoon preparedness, warns Hyderabad’s reputation should not be compromised

Manholes on the arterial roads in Hyderabad were painted red by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) as part of safety measures. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Board has all precautionary measures in place. As of Tuesday, more than 25,000 manholes and deep manholes are equipped with safety grills, those on the arterial roads are closed with covers and painted red.

A manhole cover in Hyderabad is being painted red. A banner appealing to people not to open manholes covers during rain was put up beside it. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Measures also include Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles, which carry dewatering pumps with a generator, and they will be deployed in water-logged areas. Residents can report the Board about opened and tampered manholes on its customer care number 155313.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Banners appealing to people not to open manholes covers during rain were put up. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US