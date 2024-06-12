Hyderabad | Criminal cases if manholes are tampered with 

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said that it will take severe action, including booking criminal cases, if residents are found tampering with manhole covers.

As a safety feature, the manholes are now fitted with safety grills and painted red to alert road users. HMWS&SB Managing Director C. Sudarshan Reddy said the strict measures are in view of the monsoon and to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Board has all precautionary measures in place. As of Tuesday, more than 25,000 manholes and deep manholes are equipped with safety grills, those on the arterial roads are closed with covers and painted red.

Measures also include Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles, which carry dewatering pumps with a generator, and they will be deployed in water-logged areas. Residents can report the Board about opened and tampered manholes on its customer care number 155313.