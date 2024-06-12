GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad | Criminal cases if manholes are tampered with 

Residents can report to the Board about opened and tampered manholes on its customer care number 155313

Published - June 12, 2024 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Manholes on the arterial roads in Hyderabad were painted red. More than 25,000 manholes were equipped with safety grills by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) as part of safety measures.

Manholes on the arterial roads in Hyderabad were painted red. More than 25,000 manholes were equipped with safety grills by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) as part of safety measures. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said that it will take severe action, including booking criminal cases, if residents are found tampering with manhole covers.

As a safety feature, the manholes are now fitted with safety grills and painted red to alert road users. HMWS&SB Managing Director C. Sudarshan Reddy said the strict measures are in view of the monsoon and to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Board has all precautionary measures in place. As of Tuesday, more than 25,000 manholes and deep manholes are equipped with safety grills, those on the arterial roads are closed with covers and painted red.

A manhole cover in Hyderabad is being painted red. A banner appealing to people not to open manholes covers during rain was put up beside it.

A manhole cover in Hyderabad is being painted red. A banner appealing to people not to open manholes covers during rain was put up beside it. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Measures also include Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Safety Protocol Team (SPT) vehicles, which carry dewatering pumps with a generator, and they will be deployed in water-logged areas. Residents can report the Board about opened and tampered manholes on its customer care number 155313.

Banners appealing to people not to open manholes covers during rain were put up.

Banners appealing to people not to open manholes covers during rain were put up. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana / Hyderabad

