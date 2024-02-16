Hyderabad Cricket Association asks women team coach to refrain from cricketing till probe is done

February 16, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Cricket Association president A. Jagan Mohan Rao has asked Hyderabad senior women’s coach Vidyuth Jaisimha to refrain from cricketing activities in the HCA till the investigation is completed into allegations that the coach was carrying and consuming alcohol and created scenes in the team bus.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Vidyuth, the HCA chief said that they got an anonymous e-mail and that videos relating to the incident were doing the rounds on social media platforms. “This is a matter of serious concern... I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done in this matter, and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the investigation,” Mr. Jagan Mohan said.

“We will not hesitate to initiate criminal proceedings also once we get the investigation report. And also impose life ban on [Mr.] Vidyuth if the situation merits such action,” he said.

In the written complaint to the HCA on February 12, some parents of the women cricketers alleged that Mr. Vidyuth was always drunk and misbehaving with the players.

“We submit that there have been so many incidents about his drinking and issues with his behaviour till now; we are so surprised why HCA has not taken any action against him,” they wrote in the complaint.

“We submit that the same coach is again travelling with the senior women’s team, and our girls are scared of him, which should be stopped right now,” the parents complained.