Hyderabad CP holds court to contain political rivalry in Nampally

A tense political rivalry between two prominent figures in Hyderabad escalated into violence on October 7, leading to a court hearing before the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad CV Anand.

The incident occurred in Humayun Nagar police station limits when Mohd Majid Hussain, MLA of Nampally Assembly Constituency, and Mohd Feroz Khan, a Congress leader and former Nampally MLA candidate, clashed during a civic inspection. The altercation quickly turned violent with supporters from both sides engaging in fisticuffs and stone-pelting.

“Several individuals sustained injuries in the clashes and the incident caused significant disruption to peace and tranquillity of the area,” said Mr. Anand.

The police intervened to disperse the crowds and registered a case under Section 194 of the BNS against the respondents of both the parties.

To address the ongoing tension, the Commissioner of Police held an executive court hearing on Thursday. After hearing from the SHO of Humayun Nagar police station and both parties involved, the Commissioner advised them to refrain from such provocative activities and adjourned the case for further proceedings.

“If any person or groups, one or more who is likely to commit an act that result into disturbing the peace and public tranquillity in the area, they can be bound over under Section 126 of the BNSS by directing them to execute bond for keeping the peace in the said area for a given period of time, provided such an act is likely to disturb public peace or tranquillity at large,” said the Commissioner.