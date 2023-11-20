Hyderabad Commissioner of Police hospitalised

November 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday after he complained of giddiness. He was under observation and is likely to resume duty from Tuesday.

Mr. Shandilya, who quickly made a selfie video from the hospital and circulated it to the media, said he experienced low blood pressure and got himself admitted to the hospital. “I had a bit of giddiness. I was diagnosed with acute spondylitis and low blood pressure, but I’m fine,” he said.

Mr. Shandilya said his selfie video was to scotch any rumour about his health. “I am under doctor’s watch for a day; I’ll be working tomorrow onwards,” he clarified.

Mr. Shandilya, an officer of the 1993-batch IPS RR, was made Hyderabad city police chief last month, replacing C.V. Anand, following instructions of the Election Commission of India.