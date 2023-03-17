Hyderabad college to organise workshop on fraud analytics on March 31

March 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Department of Accounting, GITAM School of Business, Hyderabad, will organise a one-day online workshop titled ‘Fraud Analytics and Forensic Accounting’ on its campus on March 31 in association with International Skill Development Corporation.

According to associate professor and head of the department Gutti R.K. Prasad, the workshop would offer an in-depth look into the latest frauds and forensic accounting methods and equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to protect their organisations.

UG and PG students; research scholars; faculty members; corporate executives; and accounting professionals and practitioners can participate in the workshop, which would be held in a direct-to-device mode.

Forensic manager at Deloitte, USA, Ashish Agarwal; chartered accountant, Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, Satish Ladda; associate professor, Christ University, Delhi, Dr. Abhishek Maheshwari; and software consultant and data analyst Jyoti Ranjan Nayak would participate as resource persons. Those interested can contact B. Ramesh (98496 25937) / Chandrabhanu Das (99380 78219) or e-mail to rbishett@gitam.edu / cdas@gitam.edu .