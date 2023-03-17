Hyderabad college to organise workshop on fraud analytics on March 31

March 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Department of Accounting, GITAM School of Business, Hyderabad, will organise a one-day online workshop titled ‘Fraud Analytics and Forensic Accounting’ on its campus on March 31 in association with International Skill Development Corporation.

According to associate professor and head of the department Gutti R.K. Prasad, the workshop would offer an in-depth look into the latest frauds and forensic accounting methods and equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to protect their organisations.

UG and PG students; research scholars; faculty members; corporate executives; and accounting professionals and practitioners can participate in the workshop, which would be held in a direct-to-device mode.