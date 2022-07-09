Hyderabad city police switch to Airtel network

DGP M. Mahender Reddy

‘Performance issues dogged BSNL’

The Hyderabad city police, which was a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited subscriber for long for its officials’ mobile connectivity, switched to Airtel over issues of performance, emerging needs and to save nearly 50% on tariffs.

“The current service provider is not updated to the needs and it had an adverse effect on the performance of police service, owing to poor network, frequent call drops, connection problems and very poor mobile data,” it said in a release, adding that the issues were taken to the notice of Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, and a decision was taken.

All the present numbers will be changed to the new series in a phased manner. The new series includes 87126-60-XXX and 87126-61-XXX.

The main police control room can be contacted on 87126-60-000/87126-61-6000 and the traffic police control room over 87126-60-600.