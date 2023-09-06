HamberMenu
Hyderabad CEO for district-level intelligence committees to identify expenditure sensitive areas 

Vikas Raj issues a series of directives during a meeting with enforcement agencies 

September 06, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has directed the enforcement agencies to set up district-level intelligence committees dedicated to identifying potential expenditure-sensitive areas and monitoring activities related to distribution of liquor, drugs, money and precious metals.

He emphasised the need for heightened security and vigilance at helipads and establishment of integrated check-posts along the borders with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to prevent illegal movement of goods and currency. The CEO on Tuesday convened a meeting of the nodal officers of various enforcement agencies to strategise the prevention of illicit activities during the forthcoming elections to the State assembly.

He issued a series of directives during the meeting with an aim to ensuring fair and transparent election process. Accordingly, the enforcement agencies were tasked with preparing comprehensive constituency-wise and district-wise seizure reports facilitating a deeper understanding of sensitive areas and potential challenges.

In addition, he favoured creation of an election risk analysis cell within the headquarters of the enforcement departments to systematically assess and address potential threats to the electoral process. Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar and Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmed discussed with the participants about the strategies that were required to maintain the sanctity of the democratic process.

