Hyderabad CCS Police freeze assets in DFI fraud case 

Hyderabad’s Central Crime Station (CCS) police, probing the ₹500-crore fraud by Dhanwantari Foundation International Trust (DFI) and its director Dr. P. Kamalakar Sharma, said that they froze about 30 bank accounts of the trust and floated companies. A forensic audit has also been conducted in the case, according to a media release.

The case was registered in December 2023, where DFI was accused of cheating over 4,000 victims, primarily senior citizens from the Brahmin community, to the tune of ₹514 crore. “The trust allegedly lured victims with promises of high returns on deposits. The DCP from the Detective Department of the CCS has met around 200 victims to provide a detailed explanation of the investigation’s progress. We have have identified significant assets acquired by DFI and its associated companies, which include DFI Hospital premises at Amberpet, land parcels in Anakapalli (near Visakhapatnam), Gannavaram (near Vijayawada), Siddipet, and Midjil (totaling approximately 450 acres) and approximately 3,000 square yards of commercial space in the heart of Hyderabad,” said an official release.

It also said that the police have successfully obtained government orders (GOs) to seize four of these properties and have filed affidavits in court seeking their attachment. The process to obtain GOs for the remaining two properties is under way.

