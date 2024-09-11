Hyderabad buzzes with religious fervour as dappu groups amplify Ganesh immersion processions with traditional percussion music

Ihita Varada

With Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) rituals already commencing, religious fervour has gripped Hyderabad with elaborate processions cutting across city streets. While devotees surround idols and dance and sing along to devotional music, dappu groups amplify the already electric atmosphere with their drum beats. Composed of twelve to fifteen performers, these groups play the dappu, a traditional percussion instrument popular in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

When they are not playing at a procession, these dappu groups line the fences of Parade Ground in Secunderabad. With a flat white surface encircled in a round steel frame, the dappus are a stark contrast to the black fence posts they rest on. Right outside the gates of Parade Ground, these performers lie in anticipation of the organisers of Ganesh pandals who frequently drive by to avail their services across the city. The groups hail from many districts of Telangana.

As these groups descend onto the city from neighbouring districts, these dappu bands are an essential part of Ganesh immersion, providing the classic soundtrack to the city’s festive proceedings. Bringing their talents to the city at a time when its demand is widespread, they capitalize on the economic opportunity of the religious season while bringing the joy of their traditional art form to the streets of Hyderabad.

One such group is a band of farmers from Gajwel in Siddipet District, who have been visiting Hyderabad for the last twelve years to play at immersion processions. Performer Malleshwar said, “As there is less work at home during this period, we come here for a week to perform at various places.” The group said that they perform once every day, with processions beginning around 6 in the evening and continuing late into the night.

Performers are provided with food and drink at each procession. They also eat at nearby temples while waiting for new assignments at Parade Ground. They charge organisers depending on the number of dappu players in the group, and how late in the week it is. Chandram, who hails from Gajwel, said: “If there are 10 members in the group, we charge anywhere from ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 per performer and slightly increase our rate during the end of the week.”

Groups arrive all throughout the week, staying until immersion is complete at the end of the ten-day festival. A group from Dubbaka in Siddipet arrived at the site on Wednesday. Swami, from another Gajwel group, said that performers and groups from many other villages are set to turn up in the following days.