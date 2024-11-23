Hyderabad businessman files defamation case against KT Rama Rao over allegations of corruption

Hyderabad-based businessman Soodini Srujan has filed a criminal complaint against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao and accused him of making defamatory statements aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

The case has been registered in the Court of the Special Judicial First-Class Magistrate for Excise Cases at Hyderabad under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

The complaint stems from allegations made by KTR that Mr. Srujan leveraged political connections to secure public contracts worth over ₹1,100 crore. The accusations were widely circulated through press conferences, media outlets, and social media platforms, including a press event held by KTR in Delhi on November 11, 2024.

Mr. Srujan categorically denied the allegations. He argued that the accusations were baseless and malicious, intended to defame him for political mileage. His complaint highlights that the contracts in question were awarded to a joint venture (JV) comprising Shodha Constructions, AMR India Pvt. Ltd., and IHP Ltd., following a transparent online bidding process under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

According to Mr. Srujan, Shodha Constructions holds only a 29% stake in the JV, and his personal association with the company is limited. He emphasised that the allegations were made despite all tendering details being publicly accessible, asserting that KTR deliberately distorted facts to harm his reputation.

The complaint also outlines the damage caused to Mr. Srujan’s personal and professional standing, claiming that the statements led to strained relationships and negatively impacted his business prospects. A legal notice sent to KTR on September 26, 2024, demanding a public apology and retraction of the statements, reportedly went unanswered.

KTR, who has served as Telangana’s Minister for IT, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development, is accused of making these statements in bad faith despite being aware of the facts surrounding the tender process. The complaint alleges that KTR’s actions amount to an intentional act of defamation under Section 356 of the BNS.