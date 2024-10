Eight-year-old Suhan Adireddy of Hyderabad won two silver medals, representing India in the 500m and 300m events of the Southeast Asia Manila Series short track ice skating championship in Manila (Philippines). Suhan, a Class III student of Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur), put up the fine show in the Junior F Boys category. Skaters from India, China, Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Australia, Mongolia, Singapore and Uzbekistan participated in the championship.

