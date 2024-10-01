GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad boy bags two silver medals in ice skating

Published - October 01, 2024 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Suhan Adireddy of Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur) representing India, won two silver medals in the Southeast Asia Manila Series short-track ice skating championship in Manila.

Suhan Adireddy of Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur) representing India, won two silver medals in the Southeast Asia Manila Series short-track ice skating championship in Manila. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Eight-year-old Suhan Adireddy of Hyderabad won two silver medals, representing India in the 500m and 300m events of the Southeast Asia Manila Series short track ice skating championship in Manila (Philippines). Suhan, a Class III student of Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur), put up the fine show in the Junior F Boys category. Skaters from India, China, Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Australia, Mongolia, Singapore and Uzbekistan participated in the championship.

Published - October 01, 2024 11:16 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.