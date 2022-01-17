Hyderabad bids to host Formula E World championship

HYDERABAD

17 January 2022 14:46 IST

The race will be held on the 2.37 km track in and around the Secretariat Complex encompassing the Lumbini Park Road.

Hyderabad officially bid as a candidate to host the Formula E World championship exclusively for electric cars, scheduled to be held between 2022 November and February 2023.

A formal letter of intent was signed by the three parties to the bid - Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, and Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Departments, Greenko Chief Executive and Managing Director Anil Kumar Chalamasetty, and the Formula E Chief Championship Officer Albert Longo - here on Monday in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

The race will be held on the 2.37 km track in and around the Secretariat Complex encompassing the Lumbini Park Road.

Hyderabad will be one of the 60 cities across the world bidding to host this championship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr K.T. Rama Rao expressed hope and confidence in getting the event which he felt would also showcase the emerging brand of Hyderabad city itself.

“We have redefined the 3Ds in functioning amongst the various Departments of the State Government - digitalise, decarbonise and decentralise. This is the new mantra for us in ensuring that Hyderabad earns a unique place in every aspect of administration,” he said.

“In fact, the concept of Formula E racing aptly suits the huge importance given by our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao for the environment. In 7 1/2 years, the State Government has successfully planted two billion saplings with 85 per cent of them surviving and more importantly the green cover has increased by 632 sq km across the State. So, we believe Hyderabad will be the natural choice to host this race,” the Minister said.

“It is our endeavour to ensure around the race the city’s image to get a huge fillip. In fact, we are hosting a three-day Electronic Vehicles summit soon,” he said.

“So, I am sure, if and when Hyderabad gets the chance to host it, it will be a mix of rich history, heritage and new age vibes of the City,” he concluded.

Mr Albert Longo appreciated the rapid response of the Government in pitching Hyderabad as one of the strongest candidates. “I have never seen such quick responses in taking decisions in the space of 29 days after the whole idea of the City being a candidate was mooted,” he said.