Hyderabad-based technology firm makes key stage processing system for ISRO’s Gaganyaan test vehicle

October 22, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

City-based Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ATL) has once again played a significant role in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s first rocket launch as part of the Gaganyaan test vehicle D1 (TV-D1) at the space port in Sriharikota on Saturday.

Gaganyaan is ISRO’s ambitious human spaceflight programme, aimed at sending Indian astronauts into space. The main objectives of Gaganyaan TV-D1 mission was to test the crew module, the crew escape system, the recovery system and other critical systems to ensure they functioned as intended. It also helped test the recovery and retrieval operations, essential to bring the astronauts safely back to the earth, according to a press release.

Ananth Technologies, with its extensive experience in satellite systems design, development and integration, supplied several critical mission systems for Gaganyaan TV-D1. These include stage processing system to process the serial commands from the onboard computer to the respective stages, command execution module to execute the commands generated by onboard computer, data acquisition unit to monitor the temperature and data from other sensors, transducer excitation module to generate excitation voltages to transducers, mini-power modules to power various modules, advanced telemetry system, launch vehicle module equipment bay power switching module, laser gyro and advanced inertial navigation system control electronics to monitor and control the vehicle trajectory.

“We are incredibly excited to participate in the Gaganyaan programme. This collaboration marks a major achievement for us, as we bring our technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to assist India’s space exploration initiatives,” said chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri.

ATL has dedicated facilities also in Thiruvananthapuram for the fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of advanced electronic packages, computer systems and various sub-systems for launch vehicles as well as integration of launch vehicles. In Bengaluru, it has established extensive facilities for satellite manufacturing, added the release.