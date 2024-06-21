ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad-based NALSAR Student Bar Council calls for academic dissociation with Israel

Published - June 21, 2024 03:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

The Student Bar Council (2023-24) of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, has called for condemnation of Israeli’s actions and academic dissociation with the State of Israel in view of its relentless offensive in Gaza, particularly the recent bombardment of Nuseirat Camp.

The students’ Council, along with students from LLB, LLM, Department of Management Studies, alumni and 12 faculty members, and Student Body’s Executive Council, together about 362 signatories urged the university’s vice-chancellor “to cut all ties pertaining to international exchange programmes with Israeli institutes: Tel Aviv University and The Radzyner School of Law as a part of complete academic and economic dissociation with the Israeli State and academia.”

The petition dated June 15, that came to light on Friday, also notes the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) National Committee’s role to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.

Even as international human rights experts, including the International Court of Justice, hint at the possibility of a plausible genocide of the Palestinians, the petition read: “...it is incumbent upon an institution (NALSAR) that stakes claim to adhere to principles of justice that it must not indulge in inaction. Inaction here reveals not just apathy but also complicity.”

