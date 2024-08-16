Hyderabad-based firm completes 100 satellite with ISRO

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ATL) on Friday announced that the EOS-8 satellite, successfully placed into orbit by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), is the 100th satellite to which the firm has contributed parts.

The latest mission is part of efforts by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enhance its capabilities in small satellite launches and expand its portfolio in commercial satellite launch services. EOS-8 is an earth observation satellite designed to provide data for various applications such as agriculture, forestry, water resources and disaster management, said ATL chairman and managing director Subba Rao Pavuluri in a press release.

The power converter modules used in EOS-8 satellite were supplied by ATL, which also provided navigation, guidance and control system (NGC); pyro system; power switching module; and telemetry tracking and control packages for the SSLV-D3 launch vehicle.

“SSLV represents a new class of launch vehicles tailored to meet the increasing demand for deploying small satellites into orbit. It offers a more cost-effective solution and can be quickly assembled and launched, unlike larger vehicles like the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle),” said Mr. Subba Rao. ATL also undertook the sub-assembly integration and motor wiring for SSLV-D3.

The firm is headquartered in Hyderabad, with dedicated facilities in Thiruvananthapuram for fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of advanced packages for launch vehicles. In Bengaluru, the firm manufactures satellites, the release added.