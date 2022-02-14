Hyderabad based ATL plays key role in ISRO’s successful PSLV launch

The ISRO’s PSLV C-52 carrying three satellites successfully lifting off from the first launch-pad Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Februry 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

February 14, 2022

ATL has been associated with ISRO for manufacturing various electronics and mechanical sub-systems

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s latest Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C-52) successful mission into space once again saw a critical role played by the city-based Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) in carrying out the ‘sub-assemblies of various flight systems, integration, and checkouts’.

“This PSLV C-52 mission has also been unique for its different stages harnessed, integrated, tested and qualified by us. We have been a long-term partner with the ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and taking guidance from its engineers”, said founder, chairman & managing director of ATL Subba Rao Pavuluri on Monday.

The company’s Thiruvananthapuram unit has worked on various stages of the rocket like fabrication, assembly, testing, avionics packages such as on-board computers, control electronics, telemetry, power systems etc., while the Bengaluru manufacturing unit has contributed to the satellite mission through many other key avionics systems, he explained.

Headquartered in the city, the ATL has been involved with the ISRO missions for the last three decades associated with manufacturing of various electronics and mechanical sub-systems for launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads, and ground systems.

“We are thankful for the ISRO in reposing trust in us all these years. We have also been providing geo-spatial data and services for developmental projects in the country. Plus, manufacturing critical aerospace sub-systems for the strategic sector such as avionics packages, sensors, communication systems, sophisticated flight systems and the likes,” informed Dr. Subba Rao.

The CMD also highlighted ATL has provided to ISRO ‘zero-defect manufacturing support’ to around 69 launch vehicles and 89 spacecraft so far. The firm has recently formed a joint venture with the United States (U.S.) based Saturn Satellite Networks (SSN), for building advanced small-to-medium-sized satellites specifically be suitable to be launched on-board India’s PSLV and SSLV – Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, he said.

ATL has also entered into agreements with reputed aerospace and space companies of Europe, the U.S., and Russia for specialized manufacturing services, said Dr. Subba Rao and observed that government opening the space sector for ‘enhanced participation’ of private industries in all areas would help in the resolve for self-reliance under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.