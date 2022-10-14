Hyderabad bags World Green Cities Award beating Paris, Bogota

Hyderabad outranked 18 cities of the world to make it to the shortlist and then was chosen among six other cities

Serish Nanisetti HYDERABAD
October 14, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad also won ín the ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ category award of the AIPH, which acknowledged the State’s programme of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad bagged the coveted World Green Cities Award beating Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal, and Fortaleza in Brazil on Friday. The award announced during a dinner gala hosted in Jeju, Republic of Korea, recognises ‘nature-orientated approaches to city design and operation’.

The award instituted by Association Internationale des Producteurs de l’Horticulture (AIPH) tries to recognise best practices in landscaping, cultivating plants and flowers.

Hyderabad also won ín the ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ category award of the AIPH. The award acknowledged the State’s programme of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’, a large-scale tree-planting program that the State has taken up from 2015-16. “The program envisages increasing the tree cover of the State from 24% to 33% of the total geographical area of the State,” says the award.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the benchmarks, Hyderabad got the World Green Cities Award for “initiatives relying on a greater use of plants and nature to create better city environments – helping to fulfill local aspirations for improved economic, social and environmental resilience.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app