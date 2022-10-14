Hyderabad bags World Green Cities Award beating Paris, Bogota

Hyderabad also won ín the ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ category award of the AIPH, which acknowledged the State’s programme of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Hyderabad bagged the coveted World Green Cities Award beating Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal, and Fortaleza in Brazil on Friday. The award announced during a dinner gala hosted in Jeju, Republic of Korea, recognises ‘nature-orientated approaches to city design and operation’.

The award instituted by Association Internationale des Producteurs de l’Horticulture (AIPH) tries to recognise best practices in landscaping, cultivating plants and flowers.

Hyderabad also won ín the ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ category award of the AIPH. The award acknowledged the State’s programme of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’, a large-scale tree-planting program that the State has taken up from 2015-16. “The program envisages increasing the tree cover of the State from 24% to 33% of the total geographical area of the State,” says the award.

Among the benchmarks, Hyderabad got the World Green Cities Award for “initiatives relying on a greater use of plants and nature to create better city environments – helping to fulfill local aspirations for improved economic, social and environmental resilience.”