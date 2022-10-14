Hyderabad bags World Green Cities Award beating Paris, Bogota

Serish Nanisetti October 14, 2022 19:10 IST

Hyderabad outranked 18 cities of the world to make it to the shortlist and then was chosen among six other cities

Hyderabad also won ín the ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ category award of the AIPH, which acknowledged the State’s programme of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

Hyderabad bagged the coveted World Green Cities Award beating Paris, Bogota, Mexico City, Montreal, and Fortaleza in Brazil on Friday. The award announced during a dinner gala hosted in Jeju, Republic of Korea, recognises ‘nature-orientated approaches to city design and operation’. GRAND WINNER - Hyderabad, India, is the overall winner of the AIPH #WorldGreenCityAwards 2022! @HMDA_Gov#greencitiespic.twitter.com/UDo0UxX65Z — AIPH (@AIPHGlobal) October 14, 2022 The award instituted by Association Internationale des Producteurs de l’Horticulture (AIPH) tries to recognise best practices in landscaping, cultivating plants and flowers. Hyderabad also won ín the ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ category award of the AIPH. The award acknowledged the State’s programme of ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’, a large-scale tree-planting program that the State has taken up from 2015-16. “The program envisages increasing the tree cover of the State from 24% to 33% of the total geographical area of the State,” says the award. #Hyderabad wins @AIPHGlobal "WorldGreenCityAwards2022" award for "greening the #ORR" project in living green category & gets the prestigious overall GRAND award today at Jeju S Korea- only city from India & huge endorsement to @HarithaHaram initiative of @TelanganaCMO & @KTRTRSpic.twitter.com/5S59YEXvP4 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 14, 2022 Among the benchmarks, Hyderabad got the World Green Cities Award for “initiatives relying on a greater use of plants and nature to create better city environments – helping to fulfill local aspirations for improved economic, social and environmental resilience.”



