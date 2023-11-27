HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad airport serves over six million passengers in Q3 2023-24

November 27, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) served over six million passengers between July and September 2023, a substantial increase of over 24% compared with the 4.9 million passengers recorded during the same timeframe in 2022.

The quarter witnessed 35,782 domestic and 6,843 international air traffic movements (ATMs). In October 2023, over 20 lakh domestic passengers used the airport compared with the 14.8 lakh passengers in October 2022.

International passengers in October 2023 exceeded three lakh as against just over two lakh in the same month last year. The ATMs in October 2023 comprised 12,548 domestic and 2,198 international flights, showcasing a growth of 12% for domestic ATMs and international ATMs compared to October 2022.

Crossing the 12 million passengers mark, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport achieved its highest half-yearly passenger traffic, with a 24% year-on-year growth in the first half of FY24.

The airport’s connectivity has risen to over 66 domestic destinations from 55 pre-COVID-19 and to 19 international destinations from 16 pre-COVID-19. To accommodate the surge in demand, the airport has launched a phase-wise expansion, integrating an additional 6.07 lakh square feet with the existing 23.42 lakh square-foot passenger terminal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.