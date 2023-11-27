Hyderabad airport serves over six million passengers in Q3 2023-24

November 27, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) served over six million passengers between July and September 2023, a substantial increase of over 24% compared with the 4.9 million passengers recorded during the same timeframe in 2022.

The quarter witnessed 35,782 domestic and 6,843 international air traffic movements (ATMs). In October 2023, over 20 lakh domestic passengers used the airport compared with the 14.8 lakh passengers in October 2022.

International passengers in October 2023 exceeded three lakh as against just over two lakh in the same month last year. The ATMs in October 2023 comprised 12,548 domestic and 2,198 international flights, showcasing a growth of 12% for domestic ATMs and international ATMs compared to October 2022.

Crossing the 12 million passengers mark, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport achieved its highest half-yearly passenger traffic, with a 24% year-on-year growth in the first half of FY24.

The airport’s connectivity has risen to over 66 domestic destinations from 55 pre-COVID-19 and to 19 international destinations from 16 pre-COVID-19. To accommodate the surge in demand, the airport has launched a phase-wise expansion, integrating an additional 6.07 lakh square feet with the existing 23.42 lakh square-foot passenger terminal.