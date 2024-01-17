GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad airport records highest ever monthly traffic of 2.3 million passengers in December 2023

January 17, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad | Photo Credit: File | By Arrangement

In December 2023, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport achieved a milestone by registering its highest ever monthly traffic, welcoming 2.3 million passengers. This figure reflects an 18% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase and an 11% Month-on-Month (MoM) surge, as revealed in the monthly traffic report released by GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

The airport’s activity in December 2023 included 14,921 aircraft movements, with a YoY growth of 12% and a MoM increase of 3%. Year-To-Date (YTD) data for Financial Year 2024 until December revealed a traffic performance with 18.6 million passengers, showcasing a YoY growth of 21%. The airport recorded 21 million passengers in FY2023. Aircraft movements in FY2024 until December reached 1,28,301, with a YoY change of 12%, whereas FY2023 had seen a total of 1,56,742 aircraft movements. 

The airport set a record for the highest single-day passenger traffic on December 23, 2023, with 0.77 million passengers. The report highlights the sustained growth trend, with an average of approximately 2 million passengers per month in FY2024.

Additionally, in December, RGI airport was ranked as the second-best performing airport for ‘On-Time Performance’ globally, as well as in the large airports category.

