Hyderabad airport recorded 22.5 lakh passengers in December 2023: AAI

January 29, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) experienced a significant surge in passenger traffic during December 2023, as reported in the monthly data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The total number of international and domestic passengers reached 22.5 lakh, indicating a 17.8% increase compared to December 2022, which recorded 19.1 lakh passengers.

The breakdown of passenger figures for December 2023 reveals that the airport accommodated 18.5 lakh domestic passengers and 4.01 lakh international passengers. In contrast, December 2022 saw 15.7 lakh domestic passengers and 3.3 lakh international passengers. Aircraft movements at the airport totalled 15,199, marking a 13.4% rise from 13,407 in December 2022. Of these movements in December 2023, domestic were 12,716, and 2,483 were international.

In terms of freight, the airport handled a total of 12,308 Metric Tonnes (MT) in December 2023, reflecting a 1.7% increase from the 12,100 MT recorded in December 2022. In December 2023, domestic freight accounted for 5,634 MT, while international freight amounted to 6,674 MT.

The report also included data for Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport. In December 2023, the airport reported a total of 877 domestic and international passengers, a notable increase from the 221 passengers recorded in December 2022. Aircraft movements at Begumpet airport in December 2023 reached 220, showing a significant 74.6% rise from the 126 movements reported in December 2022.