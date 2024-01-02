ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad airport ranks second globally for punctuality

January 02, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

In 2023, the RGIA managed 1.68 lakh flights, 93.51% of which were tracked.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was ranked second among the top 20 global airports with the highest On-Time Performance (OTP), according to Cirium’s annual report released on Tuesday. Cirium is an aviation analytics firm.

In 2023, the RGIA managed 1.68 lakh flights, 93.51% of which were tracked. The airport had an on-time departure performance of 84.42% and an on-time arrival performance of 80.81%. The average departure delay was 53 minutes. The RGIA serviced 82 routes with 30 airlines. The airport also earned second spot in the large-airports category.

Third spot goes to...

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport was ranked third in the global and large-airports categories. Handling 2.37 lakh flights in 2023, 90.38% of which were tracked, the airport achieved an on-time departure performance of 84.08% and an on-time arrival performance of 77.79%. The average departure delay stood at 53 minutes. The airport serviced 93 routes with 37 airlines.

The OTP review categorises airports based on flight activity. Indian airports, in line with the previous year’s trend, showcased improved punctuality, with both Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Kempegowda International Airport advancing to the second and third positions respectively in both the global and large-airports categories, the report said.

