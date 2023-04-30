Hyderabad Airport Metro officials take a ride on Delhi Airport line

April 30, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Delhi airport metro line is of 23 km line, including 16 km underground and seven km elevated, with eight stations connecting the airport with New Delhi railway and metro stations. It travels at a maximum speed of 95 kmph with an average speed of about 65 kmph., covering the distance in 19 minutes.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) officials on Sunday lead by Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy and others inspected the line by travelling on it, examining the check-in facility on the city side at New Delhi station where bags from airlines’ counters are transferred into containers resting on rollers.

The containers are then sealed and moved automatically on the rollers into the luggage compartment of the metro coach. A unique RFID tag is pasted on each of the containers through which the movement of the containers from the city metro station to the airport is tracked through SCADA system. The passengers’ bags are transferred securely and in time from the metro station to the airport, where they are checked in to the respective flights, said an official release.

City check-in facilities are presently being provided at Shivaji Park station and New Delhi metro stations. Air passengers can check-in their baggage at these two stations two hours before the scheduled flights departure time. Once checked in, the passengers comfortably reach the airport by metro train and there they have to only undergo the security check for boarding their respective flights.

Mr. Reddy and team visited the maintenance depot and other facilities of the airport metro, apart from the ongoing works of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), towards providing high-speed rail connectivity to different towns and cities around Delhi.

Later, they held discussions with DMRC MD Vikas Kumar and National Capital Region Transport Company MD K Singh and their engineers to share mutual learnings and experience. Earlier, the HAML delegation was received at the T-3 airport terminal by DMRC officials and taken to the underground metro station located inside the airport.